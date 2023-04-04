LEWISPORT — Elizabeth F. Grant (Libby), 104, of Owensboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023, at the Heartford House. Libby was born in Lewisport July 1, 1918, to the late Joseph Haywood and Nancy Smith Pate. She moved away from Kentucky during World War II and served as an officer in the Women’s Army Corps, detailed to the Quartermaster Corps. She had assignments in Utah and California and was the first woman officer assigned to Fort Lewis, Washington. She left active service at the time of her marriage but remained a Captain in the Reserves for several years.
Libby was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Alexandria, Virginia, but enjoyed attending Central Presbyterian Church after she relocated to Owensboro. She was an avid Bridge player and reader throughout her life. In addition, she worked with the Girl Scouts, spent many hours typing large print textbooks for use by legally blind students, was a tutor in the literacy program, and volunteered at the Hancock County Museum located in Hawesville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lieutenant Colonel Virgil V. Grant (Bud), who died in November 1986; her brothers, Robert S. (Joe Bob), Samuel H., and George K. Pate; her nieces, Sally Jo Taylor and Donna Ogle; and her nephew, Karl A. Pate.
Libby is survived by her daughter, Nancy G. Harper of Alexandria, Virginia; nephews, Bobby and Keith Pate, both of Lewisport; and a niece, Mary J. Niewerth of South Carolina, and their families, Betty Sue Greathouse and Melanie Taylor.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 6, 2023, at Gibson and Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to either the Wendell Foster Center or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Online condolences may be left for Libby’s family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
