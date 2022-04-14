Elizabeth F. Whitaker, 97, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation. She was born October 14, 1924, in Shelby County to the late James L. Foster and Isa Chester Foster. Lib was the owner of Flowers by Paul.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Whitaker.
She is survived by her brother, Jim Foster, and his wife, Wilma; adoptive daughter, Val Lopez; friends and caregivers, Charlotte Baird, and Dianne, Larry, and Austin Vanover; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented