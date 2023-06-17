Elizabeth, “Liz” or “Lizzie”, Francis, 86, passed away peacefully at her home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky Monday, June 12, 2023. Liz was born in Logan County Sept. 13, 1936, and the world was a better place because of her beautiful essence, her life of service, and her love. She lived a life filled with laughter, friendship, love, and service to others. Liz’s life prior to having a family was wild and deliciously fantastic, filled with travel, boating on the river during the summer, smoking cigarettes, driving a Mustang convertible, drinking beer, and dancing to the tunes blaring from local jukeboxes in bars and The Moose Lodge on Saturday nights. Her favorite song in life was “Let the Good Times Roll” by Ray Charles, and did she ever! In fact, Liz met the love of her life, Bill, while drinking beer at a local bar in Owensboro called The Top Hat.
Liz was an avid poker player, slot machine lover, and traveler, vacationing all over the United States. One of her favorite trips in the 1970s involved drinking Hurricanes in the French Quarter where she met some locals and spent her time exploring the city with strangers who became friends. Another adventurous trip was taken to Mexico in the 1960s with two friends. Her car ended up wrecked on the side of a mountain. Thankfully, some local men came to their rescue. Liz, her friends, and her car were taken to a local mountain villa, and they were educated on the art of drinking vodka while repairs were made to her car. That trip ended in queasiness and one of her friends riding into the bathroom on a white horse as Liz and her other friend were rethinking the art of drinking vodka.
Liz was known to speak her mind and when she did, her words were sharp. One thing for sure about Liz was that you always knew where you stood with her on any issue. She used her voice to advocate for those who did not have a voice and for those she loved. Liz retired from local pediatrician Dr. William Gabbert’s office after 27 years of service to children and families as his faithful nurse. After retiring, she went to Brescia University and received her bachelor’s degree, and began working with incarcerated women at Dismas Charities, from where she retired in 2000. Anyone who knew Liz knew she loved working with incarcerated women and that they were one of her most treasured loves. Liz loved serving others in unique and beautiful ways until she was no longer able to volunteer in 2017.
In 1980, Liz conned her six-year-old daughter, Jennifer, into “choosing” Blessed Mother for kindergarten because they had just built a new gym. It was love at first sight between Liz and Blessed Mother. Throughout the years, Liz was involved in many Blessed Mother ministries. Liz was a Eucharistic Minister, worked with returning Catholics, worked monthly in the Soup Kitchen at the Daniel Pitino Shelter, was a long-standing member of the Catholic Diocesan Social Concerns Board, and with her wonderful friend, Marian Bennett, she started the Social Concerns Committee at Blessed Mother. Liz was also very involved in the Prayer Blanket Ministry, church picnics, and her truest love of all, her ministries, jail ministry.
Another love of Liz’s in service to others was volunteering her time at the McAuley Free Clinic, where she would call all the patients to let them know their medications had arrived from pharmaceutical assistance programs. Those who knew Liz well and had the pleasure of being in her presence felt her love for life and others. She was a gladiator for those who needed protection, love, and help. Liz had an intense standoff with a chronic health condition over the last year and decided to leave this world on her terms with dignity to rejoin her family and four-legged companions who have been waiting for her to patiently join them in Heaven.
Liz loved life, her cigarettes, her beer, her family, her friends, and Jesus. She will be dearly missed here on Earth by all who loved her. Liz was welcomed with open arms and dancing in the eternal light of the divine by family and friends who made their way home before her. She came to her final rest in the lap of Jesus as a child of God and the Holy Spirit, as she had always prayed to do when she was sick. To have known Liz and be in her loving light, was to have known a lifetime of good times, good stories, and good living.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Gertrude Durham; her brother and sister-in-law, Jim (Donna) Durham of Ft. Valley, Georgia; her brother, Guy “Bud” Durham of Owensboro; and her faithful four-legged companions who helped her meander through life, Buster, Jaques, T.C. (Tiny Commander), Fuzzy, whom she rescued on a cold winter day from the trashcan outside of local pediatrician Dr. William Gabbert’s office, Peanut, and Ladybug, grand-dog and soul pupper.
Liz is survived by her loving, faithful, and compassionate husband of 49 years, Bill Francis; her daughter, Jennifer Francis-Gehring (Robert); grand-dog, Kiwi; sons, Kenny Francis and Karl (Natalie) Francis; grandchildren, Whitney Francis and Nathan (Katharine) Francis; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Ann Francis; her sister-in-law, Kay Durham; her church family at Blessed Mother Catholic Church; and several lifelong friends who helped Liz make her journey home to be with family and Jesus.
The funeral Mass will be held at noon Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. A private graveside burial with family will occur at a later date. Visitation is 1 to 6 p.m., with a prayer vigil at 4 p.m., Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory and 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services in her name and honor. Liz supported New Beginnings through love, prayer, and attendance at fundraisers over the last seven years. Liz fiercely supported New Beginnings because of their mission to help those who have experienced sexual assault and because New Beginnings welcomes anyone and everyone through their front door for services. Liz embodied the Gospel, and she lived the teachings of Christ, especially love thy neighbor. A blood drive will be held through the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center at Blessed Mother Catholic Church later this summer and Liz asks that all who knew her to please show up and donate blood. Over the last year, the gift of life from others in our community allowed her to live and she would like to return that blessing to others.
