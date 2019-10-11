Elizabeth H. Key, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Oct. 10, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 11, 1927, in Furth, Germany, to the late Heinrich and Anna Hohlein.
Elizabeth was of a believer in Jesus Christ and a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. She met her husband, James Key, while she was working as a nurse at the American Army Hospital in Nuremberg, Germany, after World War II. She was a devoted wife to him for 60 years before he passed away in 2007. Elizabeth was a hard worker who loved The Lord, her family, life and the grand-dogs.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Key; son David (Vicky) Key; grandchildren Nathaniel (Erin) Key, Anna Key, Andrew (Trista) Key, Marcus Key, Terri (Noah) Fritchley and Samantha (Joseph) Sheehan; great-grandchildren Cierra and Lana Key and Jacob and Finley Sheehan; and several cousins.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Bellevue Baptist Church, 4950 Highway 56, Owensboro, KY 42301 or the Daviess County Humane Society, 3101 W. 2nd Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Elizabeth Key may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented