DRAKESBORO — Elizabeth Jane Casebier, 73, of Drakesboro, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 10:42 a.m. at her residence. Ms. Casebier was born July 2, 1949, in Muhlenberg County. She was a retired certified nurse assistant for Muhlenberg Community Hospital and a member of Drakesboro United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Lamont Jenkins; father, Glendall Earl Casebier; brother, David Arnold Casebier; granddaughter, Jessy Elizabeth Jenkins; and grandparents, Clifford and Nora Arnold and Edward and Jesse Casebier.
She is survived by her long-time companion, Darriel Sweeney; daughters, Audra (Cliff) Baumert and Michelle Riffel; stepsons, Darron (Ingrid) Sweeney and Shawn (Stephanie) Sweeney; mother, Dorothy Arnold Casebier; brother, James (Pam) Casebier; niece, Stephanie Casebier; grandchildren, Erin Jarvis, Ellee Phelps, and Erika (Kaleb) Evitts; and great-grandchildren, Tate Jarvis, Hazel Evitts, and Henry Evitts.
Per her request, there will be no service or visitation.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented