Elizabeth Jane “Sissy” Johnson, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at her home with loved ones by her side. The Lewisport native was born Nov. 20, 1938, to the late Rev. Kyler Johnson and Lottie A. Johnson. Sissy graduated from Western High School, class of 1956, and was a member of Center Street Baptist Church. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “Family Feud” with her family, and planting flowers in the yard. Sissy worked and retired from Swedish Match, formerly Pinkerton Tobacco Company.
In addition to her parents, Sissy also was preceded in death by her brother, James William Johnson, Sr.
Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, Robert Gene Johnson; two sisters, Ora Lee Glover and Lottie Miller; two foster brothers, Charles Johnson Jr. (Cathy) of Dallas, Texas and Reuben Johnson (Michelle) of Evansville, Indiana; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Center Street Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial will be in the Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
