CENTRAL CITY — Elizabeth Jean (Jackie) Armstrong, 91, of Central City, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:10 a.m. She was born on January 7, 1930 in Muhlenberg County. She worked as a LPN for Dr. Linville, and an allergy technician for Dr. Brashear, as well as a homemaker. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Central City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Armstrong; two sisters, Peggy Edwards, Neen Collins; and two brothers, Frankie and Bill Reed.
She is survived by her three sons, Robert(Linda)Armstrong, Joey(Becky)Armstrong, and James Armstrong; grandchildren, Brian Armstrong, Jeannie(Dewayne)Littlefield, Jamie Armstrong, Jennifer Armstrong, and Laura Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Camden Littlefield, Aiyana Goodfriend, Talon Gregory, Dakota Rhoades, Thomas Ross, Aidyn Armstrong, Betty Bucciarelli, Jack Noffsinger and Valkyrie Burnett; and great-great-grandchildren, Arlo Ball and Grayson Martin.
Private funeral service and visitation for family will be Monday December 6, 2021 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Chase Thompson officiating. Burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City.
