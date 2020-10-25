Elizabeth “Jeanne” Kinney, 91, passed away peacefully at Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. She was born in Daviess County on Feb. 18, 1929, to the late Arch and Anna Muriel Hayden Harris.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer “Al” Kinney; and five beloved siblings, Evelyn “Nannie,” Malcolm, Edmund “Eck,” William “Widge” and Mary Louise “Hoopie.”
She is survived by her sons, Steve (Mary) Kinney and Brad Kinney; granddaughter Chandler Kinney (Prem Patel); great-grandson Navi Patel; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Jeanne requested cremation. A memorial will be planned for a future date.
Gibson & Son Funeral Home of Lewisport has been entrusted with her care.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to a charity of choice.
