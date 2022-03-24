BEAVER DAM — Elizabeth June Southard Casey, 93, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on June 24, 1928, to the late Lewis E. and Wennie Kirtley Southard and grew up in McHenry.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Norman L. Casey; brothers, Conward, Herbert, Delbert, and Elbert Southard; and sisters, Tyne Chapman, Freda Maddox, and Jean Rowe Evans.
She is survived by her sister, Elwanda Nelson; son, Robert (Pam) McConnell; stepdaughter, Diana Casey (Jim) Wagner; four grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom she dearly loved.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Pastor Gil McConnell (grandson) officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Elizabeth June Southard Casey by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented