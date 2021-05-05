Elizabeth L. “Betty” Wiggins, 80, of Utica, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. She was born in Daviess County on Nov. 8, 1940, to the late Everett and Edith Fulkerson. Betty surrounded her life with God, family and church. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and enjoyed studying her family history, watching Western movies and painting figurines. Betty was also known for her stylish attire and jewelry.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, James W. Wiggins.
Betty is survived
by her children, Wayne (Darby) Wiggins, Steve (Kathleen) Wiggins, Kevin (Leigh) Wiggins and Adam (Peggy) Wiggins; grandchildren Jimmy, Jason (Alea), Beth, Christopher, Christina, Austin, Travis, Nicholas, Morgan (Austin) and Bailey; great-grandchildren Bellah and Scarlett; siblings Ann (Bobby) Mattingly, Martha (Jim) Murphy, Nancy (Doug) Dunn and Eddie (Norma) Fulkerson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral Mass will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, where visitation will begin 10 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Heartford House.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Heartford House for their service to Betty and her family while she was in their care.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented