CALHOUN — Elizabeth ‘Libby’ McLaughlin 92, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Elizabeth Janette Young was born October 10, 1928 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Jessie and Bertha Mae Thompson Young, was married to Orval C. McLaughlin January 26, 1946 and was better known as ‘Libby’ to both her family and friends. Libby was a certified nurses’ aid, retiring from the former McLean County General Hospital in Calhoun and a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. She enjoyed attending both church and senior citizens events. In addition to her parents, Libby was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Orval C. McLaughlin, who died July 9, 2004 and by a son, Wendell S. McLaughlin.
Survivors include her son, Orval McLaughlin, Jr. (Krista) of Bowling Green; four grandchildren, Scott McLaughlin, Sarah Whitehouse (Keith), Braden McLaughlin, and Carissa McLaughlin; 6 great grandchildren; and a sister, Janice Young of Greenville.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Libby’s family from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Libby’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Libby’s services will be streamed live on at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday.
The Elizabeth ‘Libby’ McLaughlin family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Food Pantry; P.O. Box 283; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Libby at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented