Elizabeth “Liz” Hanahan, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at her home. She was born Mar. 3, 1945, in Daviess County to the late James Ralph and Sudie Mae Burton Harmon. Liz retired as a certified nurse’s assistant and worked for a number of years at Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed crocheting, coloring, working word games and puzzles, and dancing. Liz also loved all types of animals, especially her Pugs.
Also preceding her death were her husband, Andy Hanahan, and three brothers, Bill, James, and Eugene Harmon.
Surviving is her daughter, Sharon Lynn Snoody (Terry) of Straughn, Indiana; two grandchildren, Kristen Snoody (Carl Stephens) and Stephanie (Ryan) Painter, of Straughn; six great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Hunter Baker, Jayden and Nolan Painter, Rylan Tubbs, and Travis Miller Jr.; several nieces and nephews, including Christy Harmon, Bill Harmon, Ashley Mendoza, Elizabeth Case, and Chelsea Young; along with great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 2, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with burial following in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
