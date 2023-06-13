Elizabeth Louise “Libby” Queen, 53, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, at her home. Born in Daviess County Nov. 14, 1969, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Martha Parks Anthony. Libby was a homemaker and loved going 4-wheeling, gardening, boating, and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Ferguson.
Surviving is her husband of 29 years, Roland Queen; children, Summer Queen and Joseph Queen; sisters-in-law, Judy Westerfield, Brenda LaGrand, and Vicky Smallwood; long-time friend, Sue Aud; an uncle; nephews; great-nieces; a great-nephew; and several cousins.
The funeral service will be private with the burial in Nickel Ridge Cemetery.
Cardinal Cremation Society is handling the arrangements for the family.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Queen Family, c/o Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
