Elizabeth Marilyn Clark Laws, 80, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at The Heartford House in Owensboro. She was born July 7, 1941, in Whitesville, the daughter of John F. and Lula Askins Clark.
Elizabeth thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and going shopping.
Aside from her parents, Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Richard L. Laws, who passed away January 26, 2022; two children, Ricky S. (Genie) and Kathy Laws; one brother, Johnny Clark; a sister-in-law, Barbara Clark; and one brother-in-law, Eddie Kirk.
Left to honor Elizabeth’s memory are her children, Patty (John) Brooks, Dale (Tammy) Laws, and Darren (Thomas) Laws; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Charles C. Clark, Darlene Kirk, Joyce (Joe) Payne, Sharon (Gayle) Reardon, Brenda Mazy, Walter Clark, and Jerry Clark; and one sister-in-law, Patricia Clark.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Bro. Kirk Hoffman officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time-of-service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Laws.
