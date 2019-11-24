Elizabeth P. Busher-Bruce Libby, 72, of Owensboro, formerly of New Orleans, left this earth Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, to go on home to Heaven. She was born July 8, 1947, in Key West, Florida, to the late Etienne and Mary Plaisance. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Brian L. Busher; and sister Rosemary Wood.
Libby was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was a hairstylist and loved traveling, fishing with her husband, cooking, word puzzles and Hallmark movies.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory -- until we go to join her one day -- her husband of 35 years, Ronald L. Bruce; three sons, Steven Busher, Adam Busher and Ronald Bruce Jr.; five daughters, Cindy Duty, Jenny Bruce Estogue, Rachel Helton Bruce, Christina Early and Tasha Frampton; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Paul Plaisance, Guy Plaisance and Teresa Slade.
Libby was very blessed!
Memorial services to be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to PayPal at lindalliberty@gmail.com.
