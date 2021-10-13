Elizabeth Pauline Fulkerson, 87, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Hermitage Healthcare. Elizabeth Pauline was born Jan. 5, 1934, to the late Lawrence and Nellie Strobel of Stanley. She was a homemaker and worked at the Executive Inn for 17 years. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Fulkerson; and her siblings, brothers Sonny and John Strobel and sisters JoNell and Irene (her twin) Fulkerson.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Thomas Fulkerson of the Hermitage; sisters Louise Perkins of Florida and Hallie Murphy of Arizona; her children, Sharon (Jim) Adwell, Larry (Dianne) Fulkerson, Don (Becky) Fulkerson of Owensboro, Robert (Debbie) Fulkerson of Florida, and JoNell (Robert) Frank of Alabama; nine grandchildren, Kelly (Phillip) Thompson, Kathy (Scott) Warren, Aaron (Sarah) Fulkerson, Terry (Emily) Fulkerson, Lisa (Josh) Ladmier, Rachel (Gary) Works, David Fulkerson, Robbie (Angela) Frank and Kevin (Geri Ann) Frank; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be private with burial at St. Peters Cemetery in Stanley.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
