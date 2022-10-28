Elizabeth R. Risinger, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born May 31, 1935, in Centralia, Illinois to the late Noel and Esther Rich, Elizabeth worked at Mayfair Pharmacy for several years and went on to earn her nursing degree from Henderson Community College and later, earned her bachelor of science degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College. Elizabeth volunteered for Hospice, where she earned Volunteer Nurse of the Year, and then began working at Mercy Hospital. She later became the nurse for Dr. Padgett, where she spent 20 years. Elizabeth was a fine Christian woman, a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where she served as a door greeter, and always had a smile on her face.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Risinger; daughter, Linda Cunningham; brothers, Richard Rich and Marlin Rich; and sister, Kathy Bryant.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Julie Parker; grandchildren, J. Parker (Tiffany), Jeron Parker (Brooke), and Kendra Fox (Bryan); great-grandchildren, Seth, Kalyn (Christopher), Cole, Emma, Zayn, Layla, Jax, Mara, Gracey Beth, Lily Kate, Maddy Brooke, and Ava; son-in-law, Steve Cunningham; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Heartford House.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
