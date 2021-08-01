Elizabeth S. Cavin, 96, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, while under the care of Kindred Hospice in Mobile, Alabama. She was born in Louisville on Oct. 1, 1924, to the late John Leo Shea and Lucile Clark Shea.
Betty graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville in 1942. She attended the University of Louisville. She enjoyed playing golf, bridge and traveling the world. She was a homemaker and longtime member of Immaculate Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Cavin; her parents; and three brothers, William Shea, John Shea and Robert Shea.
She is survived by four children, William R. “Rick” Cavin (Jinny) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Debra C. Bryant of Mobile, Alabama, Karen Cavin-Brown of Owensboro and John P. Cavin (Tammy Cannon) of Louisville; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Immaculate Catholic Church with a memorial Mass following at 10 a.m. Father Tony Jones will officiate. Private burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Catholic Church.
