Elizabeth "Sam" Knutson, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born May 31, 1958, in Ludlow, Massachusetts to the late Elmer and Alice Menard Hutchinson. Sam enjoyed art, gardening and crafting. She loved her grandkids more than anything in the world.
Sam is survived by her daughters, Summer Newton and Jennifer Reynolds; twin sons, Joshua Payne and Elijah Payne; and sisters Patty Duncan, who was Sam's twin, Darlene Morris and Aline "Sis" Faulkner.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Elizabeth "Sam" Knutson may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
