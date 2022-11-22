SEMIWAY — Elizabeth Taylor Bryant, 96, of the Semiway Community in McLean County, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Kathryn Elizabeth Taylor was born December 3, 1925, in McLean County to the late Preston and Nina Evelyn Shackelford Taylor and was married to Allen Rowe Bryant April 26, 1947. Elizabeth was a homemaker and member of Calhoun United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed painting.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Allen Rowe Bryant, who died August 21, 2004, and by her sister, Anna Gene Cobb.
Survivors include two sons, Gordon Bryant (Ann) of Pennington, New Jersey and Ken Bryant of Dixon, Illinois, and two grandsons, Allen Bryant of New York City, New York and Douglas Bryant of Nashville, Tennessee.
The graveside funeral service was held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at New Cypress Cemetery, McLean County, with the Rev. Kenn Berggren officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Elizabeth’s family.
The Elizabeth Taylor Bryant family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to New Cypress Cemetery Fund, C/O Lori Pedley, 4598 Kentucky 81 South, Rumsey, KY 42371 or Calhoun United Methodist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 65, Calhoun, KY 42327.
