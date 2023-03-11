Elizabeth V. (Miller) Stevens, 95, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023. She was born in Muhlenberg County Nov. 6, 1927, to the late Charlie and Blanche (Rector) Miller.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert “Steve” Stevens; her sisters, Mary Embrey and Katherine Helton; and her brothers, Thalbert and Shirley Miller.
She is survived by her children, Sandra Watson, Robbie Timmons, Mike Stevens, and Mary Stevens; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is loved by all who know her and will be deeply missed.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023, at Titzer Family Funeral Homes, Miller & Miller Colonial Chapel, 100 East Columbia St., Evansville, IN 47711. The visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hillcrest for all of the great care and support.
Condolences may be made at titzerfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements in the care of Titzer Family Funeral Homes, (812) 853-8314.
