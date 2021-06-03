Ella Fay Whobrey Thomas, 81, formerly of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, November 6, 2020. She was born on October 15, 1939, to the late Willis Whobrey and Beulah Whobrey Kirtley. She was retired a teacher from the Hancock County School System, where she taught for over 28 years, and was a member of Breckenridge Street United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Thomas, on July 11, 1987; her step-granddaughter, Jacqueline Suzanne Newcomb; and her brother-in-law, Miles Winder.
Survivors include her stepdaughter, Suzanne (Ken) Pentz; two step-grandsons, Richard Lee Newcomb and Joshua Ross Shaylor; sister-in-law, Martha Winder and her children, Billie Jo and Adam; and a stepbrother, Allen Kirtley.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Private family burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
