MONTGOMERY, Pa. — Ella Faye Whobrey Thomas, 81, a resident of Montgomery, Pennsylvania, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in the Williamsport Home at Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Born Oct. 15, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Willis Whobrey and Beulah Whobrey Kirtley.
Ella Faye received her bachelor’s degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College and her master’s degree from Western Kentucky University in music education. She retired from Hancock County High School after teaching for 28 years. She was a member of the Hancock County Retired Teachers Association, the Kentucky Education Association and the National Education Association. In 1970, Ella Faye was nominated for Outstanding Young Women in America.
She was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church for many years, where she held many offices throughout the years and was their organist for 55 years. She later became a member of Breckenridge United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and was a member of a Woman’s Quartet.
Ella Faye was a member of Golden Partners of Owensboro and the Medical Health System. She managed the volunteer services for Mercy Hospital. She enjoyed volunteering at the Health Park, reading and decorating her home. She was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Kappa Delta Sorority.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Thomas, in July 1987; her stepgranddaughter, Jacqueline Suzanne Newcomb; and her brother-in-law, Miles Winder.
She is survived by her stepdaughter, Suzanne (Ken) Pentz; two stepgrandsons, Richard Lee Newcomb and Joshua Ross Shaylor of Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Martha Winder and her children, Billie Jo and Adam of Owensboro; and a stepbrother, Allen Kirtley.
A celebration of life will be held in Owensboro at a later, safer date to be announced via the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, her church, friends and family.
