DRAKESBORO — Ella Kate Kirby, 94, of Drakesboro, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at 8:18 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a homemaker and member of Church of God.
Survivors include her daughters, Janice Kemper and Ella Sue Tolle.
Graveside service: Private at Highway Cemetery. Visitation: From 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
