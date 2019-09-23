GREENVILLE -- Ella L. Mercer, 75, of 358 Nebo Cemetery Road in Greenville passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 10:48 p.m. in the Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Ella was born Feb. 11, 1944, in Drakesboro and attended Drakesboro school, graduating in 1963 from Hammond Tech in Hammond Indiana. Ella loved Elvis, UK basketball and being with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Mercer; and parents, Ludie and Martha Louise (Harris) Barnes and a stepdad, Shelly Covington; a brother, Jack Barnes; sister, Josia Lawerence; and great-grandson, Houston Duran Wynn.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathy (Jerry) Whitehouse, and Jessica (Billy) Garrett; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Geneva (Russell) Schultz, Jonelle Rolley and Shirley Wentmoth.
Service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Visitation will be 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens.
