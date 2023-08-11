CENTERTOWN — Ella Louise Addington, 90, of Centertown, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Signature Hartford. She was born in the Bridges Mine Community near Centertown to the late Laurence Byron and Violet May Bishop Snodgrass. She was a homemaker, loved quilting, and was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Carl James Addington; daughter, Brenda Lou Neal; granddaughter, Melinda Lou Neal; brothers, Truman Snodgrass and Charlie Snodgrass; and sisters, Ruby Daugherty, Shirley Rochefort, and Rita Feldbusch.
Survivors include a son, Gerald Brent Addington (Ann); two daughters, Janet Carol Schirtzinger (David) and Debra Carline Ford (Jeff); two brothers, Thomas Snodgrass (Betty) and Larry Dale Snodgrass; three sisters, Mary Ruth Snodgrass, Patricia Gayle Simpson (Eddie), and Diana Sue Miller (Bill); five grandchildren, Ashley Bryant (Lee), Sarah Cook (Dennis), Nick Addington (Christina), Jessicah Lafferty (Nick), and Caleb Ford (Laken); and 11 great-grandchildren, Killian House, Emma Addington, Lucy Addington, Molly Addington, Stella Addington, Gracie Cook, Alex Cook, Trey Cook, Ellah Lafferty, Truvy Lafferty, and Liza Lafferty.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Dr. Glenn Armstrong and Bro. John Cashion officiating. Burial will follow in Centertown Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
