LEWISPORT — Ella Mae Adkins, 87, of Lewisport, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Ella was born in Lewisport Nov. 18, 1935, to the late Reuben and Claribel Storm Banks.
She was preceded in death by a son, Mark Adkins; granddaughter, April Adkins; three brothers, Miller Banks, Robert Banks, and James Banks; and a special niece, Clarirose Gilmore.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, James Ray Adkins, who she married Apr. 25, 1956; her children, Neal Adkins of Owensboro, William “Bill” Adkins of Tell City, Indiana, Aimee (Richard) Frank of Rockport, Indiana, and Kathy Adkins of Lewisport; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The will be a visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel.
The family requests donations are made to the charity of your choice.
