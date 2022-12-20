INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA — Ella Mae Ellis, 81, formerly of Hartford, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Clearvista Nursing Home in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Ella was born in Taffy Sept. 25, 1941, to Charles P. and Sadie Belle (Barker) Cain. Ella graduated from Hartford High School and later attended Western Kentucky University. Ella worked as a headstart teacher, bookkeeper, and secretary. She served in the US Marine Corps where she attained the rank of sergeant. She met and married her husband, Tom Ellis, in Atlanta, Georgia. They had one daughter, Crystal.
Ella was known for her good cooking. Her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren have fond memories of baking cookies with Ella.
She had a very kind heart and a good sense of humor. Ella was well-loved by her family to whom she was very committed. She devoted her life to taking care of her disabled daughter and helped raise her twin granddaughters.
Ella was preceded in passing by her husband, Tom Ellis; her daughter, Crystal Ellis; her parents, Charles and Sadie Cain; and her siblings, Ruth, Kenneth, Rose, Junior, and Lima.
Ella is survived by her granddaughters, Sadie and Gracie Ellis; her siblings, Reba (Miles) Cain and Will (Linda) Cain; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the family’s convenience.
Fountain Square Cremation & Funeral Services of Indianapolis, Indiana is in charge of the arrangements.
