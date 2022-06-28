NEW HARMONY, INDIANA — Ella Maxine (Simpson) Watson, 93, of New Harmony, Indiana passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at West River Health Campus in Evansville. She was born January 19, 1929, in Griffin, Indiana to the late Henry and Jessie (Maddox) Simpson.
Maxine was a member of Johnson United Methodist Church of New Harmony. She was a 1947 graduate of Griffin High School and continued her education by graduating from beauty school. Maxine worked as a curator of the State of Indiana State Properties. She was a 50-year member of the Eastern Star and a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Maxine was proud of her participation in the New Harmony Heritage Days for many years. At New Harmony Healthcare, Maxine conducted Bingo for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Watson; sister, Mary Crawford; and brother, Lloyd Simpson.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Watson (Selina), Jon Watson (Madelaine), and James “Jim” Watson (Kim); grandchildren, Greg Watson (Sara), Justin and Nick Watson, Alexandria King (Randal), Jaymee Watson, Andrew Watson, Seth Rainey (Rachel), and Levi and Aaron Roberts; great-grandchildren, Maddy Johnson, Megan and Morgan Watson, Beckham and Camden King, Kyra, Edwin and Ella Rainey, and Daisy Roberts; sister, JoAnn Nelson (Sidney); nephews, Doris, Donnie, and Gene Crawford and Sid and Jason Nelson; nieces, Lana Kraft and Sue Ann Lashley; and many great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, Indiana with Rev. Alvin McFadden officiating. The burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in New Harmony, Indiana. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Posey Humane Society or Heart to Heart Hospice.
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com.
