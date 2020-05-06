Ella Willett, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Twin Rivers Nursing & Rehabilitation. She was born in Reed, on May 14, 1944, to the late Charles Gerald and Mattie Mae Connell Willett. Ella was a homemaker and a member of Harvest Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, Ella is preceded in death by her daughter, Rose Willett Gibbs; her brother, James Earl Willett; and her sister, Rose Anne Willett.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Larry Sutherland; her children, Catherin Sue (David) Reed, and Cindy Ann Willett; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Kenneth (Margaret) Willett, Marion (Aleta) Willett, and Mary Joines; and her mother-in-law and dear friend, Dorothy Sutherland.
Private services will be held.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Willett.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Ella Willett and sign her virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented