CENTRAL CITY — Ellen Dean James Logsdon, 82, of Central City, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 1:47 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: husband, Owen Lee Logsdon; sisters, Linda (Milton) George, and Nancy Forsythe; and brother, David (Janice) James.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
