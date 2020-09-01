GREENVILLE — Ellen Marie Beckman, 79, of Greenville, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Beckman was born in Alabama on Jan. 26, 1941. She was a homemaker and a member of Woodson Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jessie Frank Beckman; son, Henry (Terri) Beckman; daughters, Donna Jean Stanley, Barbara (John) Daly; grandchildren, Dan (Amanda) Beckman, Tim Beckman, Shannon (Matt) Stanley, Caitlin (Paul) McCann, Bridget (Paul) Jennrich, Britney (Devin) Brown; great-grandchildren, Joshua Beckman, Alexis Beckman, Bryan Stanley, Oliver Brown; brothers, Ray (Jackie) Parr, Jerry (Betty) Parr; sisters, Ruth Mauney, Mickey Pritchett; half-sisters, Bunny Kizzire and Patty Elmore.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Terry Chaney officiating and Jerry Parr assisting. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens in Powderly. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented