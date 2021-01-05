Ellen Marie Roby, 92, of Whitesville, died on Jan. 2, 2021. She was born in Whitesville on Aug. 28, 1928, to the late Thomas and Gertrude Mills. She was one of 14 children. Ellen was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. She was a proud Catholic who was faithful to her daily praying of the rosary. She was a homemaker. Ellen’s greatest life accomplishment was raising her four young children after the death of her husband in 1977. Her favorite pastime was quilting and showing her quilts to her loved ones. Ellen loved spending time with her family and friends, admiring her flower garden. She was an excellent cook; her mashed potatoes were by far her most requested dish. Ellen enjoyed watching Kentucky basketball, feeding the birds in her yard, and telling Hoss, her dog, “to go home.”
Ellen is now reunited with her husband Maurice, after 43 years. Ellen and Maurice were married for 25 years. Her love for him never faded, from the day they met to the day she died. In addition to her parents and her husband, Ellen is preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters.
Those left to cherish Ellen’s memory are her children, Cathy (Joe) Bland, of Whitesville, Wanda (Bob) Boehmann, of Whitesville, Tom (Sandy) Roby, of Philpot, and Tony Roby, of Whitesville; her grandchildren, Chelsea, Seth, and Hannah Bland, Brett (Kasey), Ethan, and Zack Boehmann, Drew (Lindsay) Roby, and Hailey (Garrett) Thompson; her great-grandchildren, Talon, Kylie, Kade, Braxton and Kendall; her sisters, Florence Brown, Rosie Wall, Betty (James) Poole, and Margaret (J. C.) Boarman; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services are private. A Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at www.cecilfuneralhome.com on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. William Cemetery.
