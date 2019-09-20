HAWESVILLE -- Ellen McDaniel Embry, 89, of Hawesville, passed away on Sept. 19, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 13, 1930, in Hancock County to the late Pearl Amos and Pearl Mae McDaniel. She was a member of New Life Baptist Church.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Collins Embry; her sons, James (Lois) Perry, Sherman (Karen) Perry and William (Priscilla) Perry; her daughters, Beverly (George) Aldridge and Brenda (Kenny) Obenchain; her stepsons, Ronnie Craddock, Gary Craddock, Greg Craddock, Roger Craddock, Ronnie Embry, Scott Embry and John Embry; her stepdaughters, Donna Pirtle, Judy Oglesby and Rita Elezy; several grandchildren; step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and three brothers, James McDaniel, Stanley McDaniel and William McDaniel.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at New Life Baptist Church with burial following in Serenity Hills. Ellen's family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville, and from 10 a.m. until service time at New Life Baptist Church.
The family request that all donations be made to Western Kentucky Hospice. Online condolences may be left for Ellen at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
