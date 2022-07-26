Ellen Oldham Barnes, 94, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born in Mountain Grove, Missouri December 31, 1927, to the late John T. and Bertha E. Nettleton Oldham. She worked at GE in Owensboro for 19 years until she married Charles Tim Barnes November of 1968. She then became a full-time helpmate with all the duties of a farmer’s wife.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband of 14 years, Charles Tim Barnes; stepson, George A. Barnes; stepson-in-law, Bruce King; great-grandson, Jared Hamilton; sisters, Lucile Plowman, Hazel Jackson, and Esther Oldham; and brothers, Estill Oldham and Talbert Oldham.
She is survived by her stepdaughter, Kittye King of Beaver Dam; stepdaughter-in-law, Johnnie Barnes of Huntsville, Alabama; granddaughters, which were all hers, Liessell (Greg) Hamilton of Philpot, Kimberly (Matt) Quinn of Huntsville, Alabama, Shari Beth (Bryan) Daley of Lexington, and Kari (Dennis) Keith of Beaver Dam; great-grandchildren, Emily Hamilton, Caroline Quinn, Wesley Hamilton, Katherine Keith, Megan Quinn, Lauren Keith, Sophie Daley, Erin Keith, and Eli Mae Daley; sister, Marie Hofmeister; niece, Linda (Ralph) Robinson of Parker, Colorado; along with other nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, gifts of sympathy can be made to Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Memorial envelopes will be available at the church.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, with Dr. Glenn Armstrong and Bro. John Cashion officiating. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
