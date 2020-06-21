Ellen (Millay) Pierce, 95, of Owensboro, passed away June 19, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Owensboro and worked for many years at Owensboro National Bank. She loved sewing and needlework.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, William E. “Buddy” Pierce; and her daughter, Judy Pierce Arnold.
Ellen is survived by her daughter, Carol Pierce of Miami, Florida; her two granddaughters, Candy Arnold Oakes of Owensboro and Cynthia Arnold Friedrichs of Beaverton, Oregon; and five great-grandchildren, Katie, Joey and Emma Oakes and Knight and Talon Friedrichs.
The service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rosehill Cemetery Chapel. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with prayers at 6:30 p.m., and there will be visitation Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Those attending the visitation and service for Mrs. Pierce shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear protective masks and enter the funeral home on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Ellen Pierce may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
