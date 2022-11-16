Ellen Sue Oglesby, 71, of Owensboro, died Monday, November 14, 2022, at 7:20 a.m. at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. She was a medical records coder for Regional Medical Center in Madisonville and was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughter, Lindsay (Parvin) Phillips; son, Jesse Dallas Oglesby; mother, Jimmie Dee Wilcox; and sister, Dee Ann (Darrel) Neal.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
