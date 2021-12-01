Ellis “Ray” Laney, 95, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Sept. 14, 1926, in Owensboro to the late Roy and Ruby Bollinger Laney. Ray worked for 37 years for Singer Sewing Co. and later worked part-time at Windridge Country Club in the golf shop. He was a member of Dawson Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II in Guam. Ray enjoyed yard work, cigars, bluegrass music and pedicures with his granddaughter. He loved spending time with his great-grandkids.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rayola Laney; and a sister, Coy Bryant.
He is survived by two sons, Marty Laney and Scott Laney; two granddaughters, Hilary Holeman (Andrew) and Jennifer Warren; and
two great-grandchildren, Bentley Sidener and
Hudson Holeman.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
