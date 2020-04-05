Ellis Ray Prather, 82, of Maceo, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at home. He was born Aug. 6, 1937, in Owensboro, to the late William and Edith Mae Prather. Ellis graduated from Owensboro High School and retired from Painter’s Union Local 156. Ellis enjoyed gardening, UK basketball, horse racing and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father and Poppy.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Shirley Estes Prather and a son, Kevin, who died at birth; three brothers, James “Edward”, William “Short”, George “Shag;” and a sister Audrey Alvey.
Survivors include two sons, Kelly Prather and Kasey Prather (Tracy); grandchildren, Kelly Elizabeth Hulsey (Kenneth), Tyler Prather, Cassidy Prather, Megan Jennings, Chelsea and Marisa Sams; three great-grandchildren, Kaden, Kylie and Cyron; brother, Robert “Bobby” Prather; sister, Betty Harding; sister-in-law, Libby Storm.
In compliance with health and public safety, private family graveside services will be held at Rosehill Cemetery. A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to American Cancer Society, Attn: RFL of Daviess-McLean, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
