Ellis Rowan, 99, of Owensboro, passed away on January 28, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Petit, on October 10, 1922, to the late Henry and Daisey Readers Rowan. Ellis loved nature, animals, and was a devoted farmer and Christian. He was a faithful and loving family man, a devoted husband, and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Georgia Ann Hayden Rowan; children, Ellis Rowan, Jr, William Everett Rowan, Richard Lawrence Rowan, Katherine Rowan, Anna Marie Rowan, Thelma Bernice Rowan; and siblings, Anna Mae Wickliffe, James Rowan, Bub Rowan, Ebb Rowan, Bernice Wickliffe, Leo Rowan, and Harold Rowan.
Ellis is survived by his son, Kenneth Raye Rowan; his daughters Patrcia Ann Mays, Brenda Rowan Duneghy, Cynthia Duneghy, and Angela Webb; his granddaughter Anna Duneghy; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Funeral Home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Rowan.
