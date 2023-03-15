HARDINSBURG — Elma June Powers Mingus, 68, of Cloverport, died Monday, Mar. 13, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church and retired from the Hancock County Board of Education.
Survivors: husband, James Douglas Mingus; daughter, Melanie Critchelow; brother, Wayne Powers; and sisters, Brenda Hinton, Sharon Dennis, and Dena Powers.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery near Cloverport. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
