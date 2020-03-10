Elmer “Al” Kinney, 92, passed away peacefully at Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest on March 6, 2020. Born in Hopkins County on Jan. 13, 1928, to the late Homer and Myrtle Kinney, Elmer was preceded in death by nine beloved siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Jeanne Kinney; sons Steve (Mary) Kinney and Brad Kinney; granddaughter Chandler Kinney (Prem Patel); great-grandson Navi Patel; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He requested cremation with no public memorial. Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport has been entrusted with care.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to a charity of choice. Messages of condolence can be made through Gibson and Son Funeral at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented