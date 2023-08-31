HORSE BRANCH — Elmer B. Kelly, 83, of Horse Branch, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, with his family by his side. He retired from the Kentucky Highway Department.
Survivors: brother, Bobby Kelley, and sisters, Wanda Arnold and Pamela Sue Daugherty.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Leach Cemetery, Horse Branch. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Elmer B. Kelley by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
