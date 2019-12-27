REYNOLDS STATION -- Elmo Wayne Howard, 79, of Reynolds Station, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his residence.
Wayne, as most people knew him, was born Dec. 6, 1940, in Tennessee to the late Elmo and Martha Roberts Howard. In the family, there were several brothers and sisters, and some have preceded Wayne in death. Wayne also was preceded in death by several of his children.
He worked mainly as a warehouse foreman for a general supply warehouse. He, at various times, enjoyed fishing and hunting and tinkering in the garage or outdoors, but his main interests were his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He always raised 15 children and had numerous children around him. His wife, Kathy Bishop Howard, preceded him in death.
Leaving behind to mourn his passing but celebrating the life and love that he leaves behind are his children, several grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, many great-great-grandchildren and several brothers and sisters. Besides the immediate family, he leaves behind many nephews, nieces, cousins and countless friends that he has impacted during his life.
A celebration of life will be held for Wayne at 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, at Cloverport Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Eddie Calloway officiating. Burial will follow at Cloverport Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, and from noon Friday until service time at the funeral home.
You may share your thoughts and memories of Wayne with the family on our website at www.cloverportfh.com.
