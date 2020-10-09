CALHOUN — Elna Hayden, 88, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville. Elna Mae Thomas was born on Jan. 23, 1932, in McLean County to the late Lawrence and Mallie Cobb Thomas and was married to Ray Mitchell Hayden on Sept. 23, 1950. Elna was a homemaker and member of Calhoun Baptist Church. She served as the driver and operator of the McLean County Bookmobile, enjoyed traveling, ceramics, cooking and caring for her family.
In addition to her parents, Elna was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Hayden McElwain, who died on June 14, 2015.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Ray Hayden; a son, Gerry Hayden (Judy) of Calhoun; four grandchildren, Shannon Hill (Megan Phillips), Ben Hayden (Angelia Dame), Nashau McElwain (Tyler Durham) and Emily Newton (Adam); and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Elna’s family from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Elna’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Sunday on www.muster
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Elna’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Elna Hayden family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery Beautification Fund, c/o John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Elna at mus
