TULSA, Okla. — Sunrise: April 1, 1933 — Sunset: Oct. 27, 2020.
Elna Jane Roberts-Mattingly, the daughter of the late Charles Lee and Roxie Payton Roberts, was born April 1, 1933, in Owensboro. Elna united in holy matrimony to John H. Mattingly, and from this union, one son was born, John A. Mattingly. They were married 61 years.
At an early age, Elna professed her faith in Christ. She served the Lord faithfully at Zion Baptist Church in Owensboro under the pastorialship of the Rev. Larry D. Lewis. She served on several committees until she moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to be with her son. She became a member of New Life Christian Center with her family. Elna loved her family, grandchildren, God grandchildren and the fantastic four: her friends. She didn’t meet any strangers. She loved you unconditionally. She was a great role model to all she encountered.
Elna was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her son, John A. Mattingly (Rhonda); three grandsons, Jamaal A. Mattingly, John A. Mattingly II and Gary Phillips; one granddaughter, Denishia Moore; three God grandchildren, Zora, Andrew and Sharyor Brannon; and her treasured family loved ones, Lee Payne, Deanna Perry and Dorothy Brewer. She also loved and adored Carla Rowan.
She also leaves four beautiful friends she adored, Merdis Jones, Birdie Coleman, Jeanette Hall and Bettie Washington and many other family and friends.
Please send condolences to John A. Mattingly, 2513 E. 48th St. N., Tulsa, OK 74130.
