MAITLAND, Fla. — Elna Sue Green Brumley of Maitland, Florida, passed away on April 25, 2020, in Wilmington, North Carolina. Sue was born Oct. 16, 1932 in McLean County, Kentucky, to the late John Gish and Locia Kittinger Green. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Winter Park, Florida, and was a dental assistant, church secretary and beloved mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Harry G. Brumley Jr.; her son, Thomas G. Brumley; and a brother, Charles Douglas Green.
She is survived by her son, Harry G. Brumley III (Mary) of Maitland; daughter Amanda Holtz of Wilmington; sister Nancy Miller of Port Charlette, Florida; brothers John Gish Green Jr. of McLean County and James Dyer Green of Hartsburg, Missouri; and four loving grandchildren, Sierra and Elizabeth Brumley, and Will and Kathryn Holtz.
A celebration of life will be planned when it is safe for families and friends to gather. The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to Shriners Hospital for Children Medical Center-Lexington, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508 or at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchil
