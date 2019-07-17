Elneta St. Clair Baggett, 77, passed away at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was born May 16, 1942, in Ohio County to the late Odie and Nova Johnson St. Clair. Elneta also was preceded in death by a son, Wendell Baggett Jr.
Elneta is survived by her children, Lese (Carl) Coppage, Wayne (Schell) Baggett, Lorrie (Dwayn) Rich and Crystal (Chad) Welch; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be at noon Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville with burial following in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Magan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
