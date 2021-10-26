Elnetta Deburuler Alsup, 84, of Owensboro, died Sunday at The Heartford House. She was a homemaker and attended Fordsville Methodist Church. Elnetta enjoyed holiday dinners with her family and Whitney’s coconut pie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Will Henry and Pauline Deburuler; daughters, Tammy Barnett and Brenda Alsup Knight; brothers, Wayman Deburuler and Wayne Deburuler; sisters, her twin, Juanita Pickerill and Rosie Deburuler; and a grandson, Brandon Deburuler.
Survivors include her daughter, Vicki Moseley of Owensboro; a son, Jerry Deburuler of Owensboro; a sister, Betty (Doyle) Payton of Fordsville; six grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
