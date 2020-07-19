Elnor Louise Hayden Thielen, 90, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Creekwood Place Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born Wednesday, May 28, 1930 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of the late William Hayden and the late Winifred (Jones) Hayden.
Elnor married Hugh Patrick Thielen of Owensboro, May 21, 1954. They lived in St. Louis until Pat finished his term in the U.S. Air Force. After that, the couple moved to Owensboro and lived there until 1959. From there they moved to Indianapolis, IN living there until 1979 when they relocated to Kentucky. Elnor moved back to Owensboro in 1988 after Pat’s death in 1987. She remained there until February 2015 when she moved back to Benton to reside with her daughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Wilson, husband Steve of Benton, KY; son, Wayne Thielen wife Laura of Louisville; daughter in law, Karen Thielen of Owensboro; seven grandchildren, Cory Thielen (Jordan) of Noblesville, IN, Landon Wilson (Jennifer) of Benton, KY, Mackenzie Wilson (Danny) of Bremerton, WA, Patrick Thielen (Savana) of Benton, KY, Sara Thielen of Owensboro, Zachary Thielen of Louisville, Cassidy Thielen of Louisville; and great-grandchild, Eden Wilson of Benton, KY.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sons, Jim Thielen and Mark Thielen.
A Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Henry’s Catholic Church, located at 16097 U.S. Hwy. 68, Hardin, KY 42048 with Fr. Brad Whistle officiating.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday at St. Henry’s Catholic Church (Aurora community).
